Noriko E. Harada
May 13, 1931 - February 29, 2020
San Jose
Noriko E. Harada, longtime resident of San Jose, passed away peacefully at home on February 29, 2020. She was the eldest of three sisters born to Kazuma and Tsuyuko Yoshida in San Luis Obispo, CA. (Nori is preceded in death by her younger sister, Ikuko Uyehara and survived by her youngest sister, Miyoko Linscomb.)
Nori was raised in Southern California and attended UCLA where she graduated early with a double major in Microbiology and Virology. She later moved to San Jose with her husband, Higo Harada, where she worked for the Santa Clara County Health Department as a Microbiologist and Virologist. Nori and Higo had two daughters, Yumiko Harada Goody and Kyoko Harada Dole, whom they raised in San Jose. (Her eldest daughter, Yumiko Harada Goody preceded her in death in 2011).
Nori is survived by her husband, Higo Harada, her sister Miyo Linscomb, her youngest daughter, Kyoko Harada Dole and Kyoko's husband, Adam Dole, Yumiko's husband, Greg Goody, and her grandchildren by (Yumiko and Greg Goody), Maya Goody and Lucas Goody.
Nori will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Oak Hill Memorial Park in San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 7, 2020