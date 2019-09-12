Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
231 East Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 379-5010
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Darling Fischer Chapel of the Hills
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John Vianney Church
Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Calgary Cemetery
Alum Rock Avenue and Capitol Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Kettmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Claudia Kettmann


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Claudia Kettmann Obituary
Norma Claudia Kettmann
October 14, 1923 - September 9, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Norma Claudia (Rose) Kettmann left this life September 9, 2019 at the age of 95. Born October 14, 1923, the daughter of Pierce W. Wilcox (GrandDaughter of Frank Wilcox and Mary White of Killarney Ireland) and Antone F. Rose of Azores, Portugal, she is a third generation Californian, raised in San Jose with her predeceased sister Lorraine. She attended San Jose High School. She married her lifelong partner Jack L. Kettmann in 1941 (deceased in 2013.) Together they built Kettmann's Clothing store opened in 1951. They retired in 1978 to the island of Maui, where they made and met many wonderful Hawaiian friends and world travelers. They also spent many vacations in Capitola California with family and friends. She will be remembered by many in Capitola as "Blondie". She loved oil painting, became an avid gardener at the Villages, and proficient with computers, smartphones and iPads playing crosswords with family.
Norma is survived by her three children, John L Kettmann Jr., Mary Ann Olsson and James J. Kettmann. She adored her five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She shared her life and vacation houses with all of her nieces and nephews and in-laws. A celebration of her life is scheduled for Tuesday, September 17th, at St. John Vianney Church at 11:30 am.
Burial to follow at 1 PM at Calgary Cemetery at Alum Rock Avenue and Capitol Avenue. The Family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses, and Healthcare givers at The Terraces in Los Gatos for the great care, laughs, and services you gave our loving Mother.


View the online memorial for Norma Claudia Kettmann
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
Download Now