Norma Jean Stewart


1935 - 2020
Norma Jean Stewart Obituary
Norma Jean Stewart
Feb. 28, 1935 - Jan. 28 2020
West San Jose, CA
A Dedicated & Loving Wife, Mother, & Grandmother to her own family and many more. She helped raise & nurture many souls, a true Guardian Angel. A Mother of 3 sons Stanley Jr., Steve, & Scott, 3 Grandchildren Shawn, Cherise, & Louise, & 1 Great Grandchild Kyra. She will truly be missed very much by many but never forgotten. May her soul now R.I.P. with her true love & soulmate Stanley Stewart in the Lords' Kingdom of Heaven.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 9, 2020
