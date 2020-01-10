|
Norma Louise Bommarito
Resident of Santa Clara
Born August 5, 1933 and peacefully entered into rest on December 30, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife, mother and Grammy. Married to the love of her life and best friend, Thomas, for 66 years. Dearest mother to Virginia (Edward) Lynn, Michael Bommarito, Frank (Christine) Bommarito and Louise (John) McKeon. Cherished Grammy to Karen and Jessica Lynn, Kyle, Kevin and Stephanie Bommarito, Megan (Bryan) Dobyns, Brian (Stephanie), Tom, Jack and Katie Rose McKeon. Adoring Great Grammy to Charlotte Dobyns. Those who knew and loved her found Norma to be a delightful person with a constant smile on her face. She brought joy to all those lives she touched.
Please join us in a celebration of Norma's life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Clare Church, 941 Lexington St., Santa Clara, Ca. 95050. Rosary is at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Carmelite Nuns, 1000 Lincoln St., Santa Clara, Ca. 95050 or to St. Clare Parish.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 10, 2020