|
|
Norma Mary Taormina Alves
November 19, 1925 – December 14, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Norma Mary Taormina Alves passed peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Norma was born in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania to parents of Italian decent, Mary Cangiamilla and Vincenezo Taormina. Norma's siblings included two sisters Antoinette and Rosemarie, and younger brother Phillip. Norma and her family relocated to California in 1933. Following her graduation from San Jose High School in 1943, she began working at Mutual Grocery as a bookkeeper. She was proud of her accounting skills and always balanced the accounts at the end of each day. At 23 years old, she met the love of her life, "Tony" Alves and they were married on September 9, 1950. They became the proud parents of William Alves, born June 7th, 1953 and James Alves, born June 1st, 1955. There was nothing as rewarding as spending time with family and friends to Norma. She was a devoted house wife extraordinaire and co-founder of the family business, Hardcastle Bros. Inc. Norma is survived by her devoted son James Alves, daughter in-law Robyn Alves; granddaughter Kimberly Alves; grandson Geoffrey Alves and wife, Stacy Alves; two great grandchildren, Jacob and Allison Alves; and sister-in law, Irene Bostwick of Santa Rosa, CA. Norma is predeceased by her son, William Alves and her husband Anthony Alves. Her generous and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.Family and friends are invited to Norma's Celebration of Life January 8, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. 2nd Street, San Jose. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The .
View the online memorial for Norma Mary Taormina Alves
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 3, 2020