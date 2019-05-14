Norma Rita "Giancoli" Marcucci

January 23, 1922 - May 9, 2019

Resident of San Mateo and Burlingame

Norma was the only child of Clara and Silvio Giancoli and was born in in Eureka, Ca. She moved to San Francisco at a young age and lived there until her marriage when she moved to San Mateo. She attended Commerce High School in San Francisco.

Beloved wife of Mario, the love of her life, for over 76 years. Mom left us to join Dad 26 months after he left us. Mario and Norma met at an ICF dance in San Mateo and loved dancing together the rest of their lives. They eloped to Reno, NV and were married August 3, 1940. They lived in San Mateo until their move to Atria in Burlingame 4 years ago.

Norma was a homemaker most of her life but did briefly work at Swift and Co. in San Francisco. She loved to cook and bake for family and friends. You never went hungry in her home! Her specialties were risotto, biscotti and cialdi.

Norma was the last founding member of the Columbia Lodge #1940, Order Sons & Daughters of Italy, being a member of the Order for 75 years. She served many years as Treasurer and Delegate. Norma was honored with the "Sweetheart of the Month" award by the Columbia Lodge and was honored as one of the founders at the 50th anniversary of the Lodge. She was the recipient of the Grand Lodge of California "La Famiglia Award" in 2010. She was also a member of ICF #327 in San Carlos.

She loved to explore and traveled all over the United States and to her roots in Lucca, Italia. During her trips to Italy she was able to reconnect with her aunts, uncles and cousins and build lasting relationships that continue to this day.

As much as Norma loved Mario, her children were very special to her and she was always there for them. Additionally, Norma loved and spoiled her grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nephews and nieces and neighborhood children.

She loved clothes and was always fashionable dressed. She was always excited to receive a new outfit from Chico's.

She leaves her loving children, Arlene Nunziati, Janet Siemsen (Ron), Michael Marcucci (Andrea); grandchildren Gary Deemer, James Nunziati, (Patricia) Linda Nunziati, and Georgina Haladwala (Mark); her cherished great- grandchildren Lorenzo Nunziati, Emilio Nunziati and Isabella Haladwala and special loving friends.

Thank you to the Atria staff for the loving care given to her and to Mission Hospice for the care given to her during her last 2 weeks.

Rosary will be held 7:00pm on Friday, May 17th at Crosby-N.Gray, 2 Park Rd. Burlingame.

Funeral Mass Saturday, May 18th at St Catherine of Siena Church, 1310 Bayswater Ave., Burlingame.

Interment at Italian Cemetery

Reception to follow.

A scholarship fund has been established for her. Donations may be sent to the Sons of Italy Western Foundation

Marcucci Scholarship Fund

5051 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA 94112





