1/1
Norma Ruth (Hunter) Olavarri
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Ruth Hunter Olavarri
June 11, 1925 - July 13, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Norma Olavarri (95) ended her fight with Alzheimer's Disease on Monday morning, July 13. She is survived by her children: Phil (Linda), Jan (Terry) and Lynn (Richard); and her grandchildren: Cody (Kendra), Garrett (Ashley), and Matt (Cassie); and five great-grandchildren.
Norma Hunter grew up in Southern California and attended St. Francis Nursing School in San Francisco with the goal of becoming a military nurse. WWII ended before she achieved this goal, but she soon met a dashing pilot, Phil Olavarri, on a blind date. They married and together raised a family and built a successful, local business, Killroy Pest Control. Their industry legacy continues under the direction of their children and grandchildren.
Of her many attributes, Norma is remembered by her family most for her generosity, courage, creativity and compassion. She gave continuously to others personally and through favorite organizations. Her courage was exemplified as she tackled the move by herself to San Francisco and then when she started a business while pregnant with two young children. A woman with many unique ideas for family fun, and an avid potter and card-maker, Norma kept all involved in her creative drive. But compassion lit her core - she was the caring nurse at all times - whether of people or animals.
A memorial service will be held at a date and location that will be announced later. Please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Take a moment to enjoy some of Norma's favorites - chocolates from Sees, or a hamburger and fries (with ketchup) or champagne. Then raise your glass and toast Norma Olavarri with a favorite memory.


View the online memorial for Norma Ruth Hunter Olavarri



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
231 East Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 379-5010
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved