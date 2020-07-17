Norma Ruth Hunter Olavarri
June 11, 1925 - July 13, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Norma Olavarri (95) ended her fight with Alzheimer's Disease on Monday morning, July 13. She is survived by her children: Phil (Linda), Jan (Terry) and Lynn (Richard); and her grandchildren: Cody (Kendra), Garrett (Ashley), and Matt (Cassie); and five great-grandchildren.
Norma Hunter grew up in Southern California and attended St. Francis Nursing School in San Francisco with the goal of becoming a military nurse. WWII ended before she achieved this goal, but she soon met a dashing pilot, Phil Olavarri, on a blind date. They married and together raised a family and built a successful, local business, Killroy Pest Control. Their industry legacy continues under the direction of their children and grandchildren.
Of her many attributes, Norma is remembered by her family most for her generosity, courage, creativity and compassion. She gave continuously to others personally and through favorite organizations. Her courage was exemplified as she tackled the move by herself to San Francisco and then when she started a business while pregnant with two young children. A woman with many unique ideas for family fun, and an avid potter and card-maker, Norma kept all involved in her creative drive. But compassion lit her core - she was the caring nurse at all times - whether of people or animals.
A memorial service will be held at a date and location that will be announced later. Please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
. Take a moment to enjoy some of Norma's favorites - chocolates from Sees, or a hamburger and fries (with ketchup) or champagne. Then raise your glass and toast Norma Olavarri with a favorite memory. View the online memorial for Norma Ruth Hunter Olavarri