Norman Collier

Feb. 17, 1947 - Feb. 24, 2019

San Jose

Norman B. Collier, age 72, passed away peacefully in his San Jose home on Sunday, February 24. Norman was born on February 17, 1947 in Grafton, West Virginia to Robert Dixon Collier and Dora Mae Bragg. He graduated from Grafton High School in 1965. Norman proudly served his country as a Marine from 1966-70. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He then graduated from Fairmont State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

On August 7, 1978, he married Joyce Golden in Oakland, Maryland. In 1981 while living in Fairmont, West Virginia, their daughter Rachel was born. Norman worked as a Mechanical Engineer for FMC which moved the family to San Jose, California in 1983. Norman continued working for FMC later BAE Systems for 34 years. Norman received his MBA at the University of Phoenix while working to support his family. In 1984, Norman and Joyce welcomed their son, Ben.

During retirement Norman enjoyed traveling with his wife, growing heirloom tomatoes, and spending time with his basset hound, Rocket. Norman became a mentor for Santa Teresa High School's Robotics Team. He was a Board Member for the Rancho Santa Teresa Swim & Racquet Club serving as President for several years. There, he founded the Friday Senior Group where he enjoyed spending time with friends.

Norman will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Joyce, son, Ben, daughter, Rachel Schmidt, son-in-law, John Schmidt, grandson, Ramone Schmidt and sister, Patricia Lannan.

Family, friends are invited to: Visitation held Sunday, March 10, 1- 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. Oak Hill Cemetery - Room E. Graveside Service on Monday, March 11, 2 p.m. San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery 32503 McCabe Rd. Santa Nella, CA 95322. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Society at www.jdrf.org.





View the online memorial for Norman Collier Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary