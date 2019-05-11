Norman "Larry Bang Bang" Oakenfull

Nov. 22, 1932 - May 1, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Norman "Larry" Oakenfull passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019. Known as Sam to his New Zealand family Larry was born in Dunedin, New Zealand. As a young man he migrated to Australia and then to the United States, where he made a career working as a printer for the San Jose Mercury News. It was at the Mercury News that a co-worker introduced him to the game of rugby, creating a lifetime love of the sport. He was an avid fan of the San Jose Seahawks Rugby organization and supported both the men and women's teams at games by banging on his drum, thus the nickname Larry Bang Bang. He loved being a part of the "rugby family" and looked forward to games and events with the teams.

Larry is survived by his twin brother, Ken and sister Dawn, as well as many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grand children. His brother Allan is previously deceased.

The family is appreciative of the loving care Larry received from the staff at Westgate Villa.

Larry chose cremation so no funeral or graveside services are scheduled.

"We are sure you are in a happy place banging that drum for all its worth."





