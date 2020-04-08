|
Norman Taro Nakano
July 30, 1927 - March 31, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Norman Taro Nakano of Sunnyvale, CA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Union City, CA at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Hisako Irene Nakano, his sister Mary Tsukamoto (Dave), his children, Patti Young (Jay), Vickie Yamaoka (Larry), Karen Whitworth (Jeff), Carl Nakano (Elise). He will be deeply missed by his seven grandchildren, Landon, Kristin, Kelsey, Bradley, Joey, Quinn and Carly. He was very proud being a great grandfather to Kaelyn, Terryn, Hank, and Zeke.
Norman was born on July 30, 1927 in Marysville, CA. After being released from the Tule Lake internment camp, he entered into the Navy. At 22 years of age he married, moved to San Francisco, and in 1963 settled in Sunnyvale, CA.
He began work as a muni driver then drove and delivered houseplants for many years for Kitagawa Nursery. His love for people served him well all along the way. Norman then took another job as sales representative for C. M. Volkman & Company selling nursery supplies, keeping many former, close, and happy clients. He ended his working career as a gardener for Kaiser Hospital in Santa Clara.
Norm had a deep love for fishing, lawn bowling, playing pool, ping pong, poker, bonsai, indoor plants, and of course, casinos. He faithfully followed the SF Giants and Warriors but his most cherished moments during his retirement, (being the rowdiest fan), was cheering on his grand children's sporting events and activities.
His constant humor and infectious smile will be deeply missed. At this time, the family will celebrate his life privately, however, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Umenoki Senior Garden Homes in Union City.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 8, 2020