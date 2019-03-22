Normand Basile Murillo

1926 - 2019

Resident of San Jose

Norm Murillo passed away peacefully on March 19th at the family home in San Jose, just a few months shy of his 93rd birthday. He is now at peace having joined his wife Annabelle who passed away 25 years ago. They were married for 42 years and are survived by two very lucky sons, Blake and Craig, daughters in law Teresa and Katherine, grandkids Stephen and Jennifer and two great grandsons Grayson and Levi.

Norm worked for the City of San Jose for over 30 years before retiring in the early 1980s. Afterward he worked for a number of years for the Charles Davidson Co.

Norm was supportive of his sons in every way, their education, sports endeavors and their families. He was truly devoted to his wife Ann and we smile knowing that they are now reunited again!

There will be a viewing from 5-9 pm with a rosary service at 7 pm on Tuesday, March 26th at Willow Glen Funeral Home 1039 Lincoln Ave. The funeral service will take place at the same location on Wednesday, March 27th at 11 am. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos. A reception will follow, details and directions will be provided at the funeral service.





