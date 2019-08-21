|
Odell Mitchell
April 20, 1933 - August 16, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Odell Joseph Mitchell passed away on August 16, 2019, at home after a long battle with dementia surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Lucy; a beloved father to his children, Cindy Longfield (Mike), Elaine Hannah (DC), Julie Mitchell (Richard), Anthony Medeiros (Janet), Rick Medeiros (Shirley) and the greatest papa to his grandchildren; Stephen, Billy, Patricia, Rickey, Stephanie, Adam, Joseph, Lilia, Alicia, Rylie, Cody, and Jolie; 8 great grandchildren (with one on the way); his Godchildren; his sister Mazel and Hazel; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Voris and Evans, sister in law Ada, sisters Virgie and Marie and grandson, Damian. He was a hardworking wonderful husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, friend, and overall man. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be on Friday August 23rd, 2019 from 5-7pm with a prayer service at 6pm at the Willow Glen Funeral Home. Funeral Service on Saturday August 24th, 2019 at 11am at Church on the Hill 500 Sands Dr. San Jose. Followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery 2655 Madden Ave. San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 21, 2019