Ofelia M. Aguilar

April 15, 1931 - March 26, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Ofelia M. Aguilar, 87, of San Jose has now gone to be with Our Lord on March 26, 2019 with her seven children and grandchildren by her side.

She was born to Leandro Medina and Concepcion Ruiz on April 15, 1931 in Michoacan, Mexico. She was a member of the Diocese. Became a U.S. Citizen in 1987.

Ofelia is survived by her seven children: Juana Sigala (Albert) of Vacaville; Yolanda Miranda (Gilbert) of Valley Springs; Maria Aguilar of San Jose; Miguel Aguilar of Madera; Baldomero Aguilar (Gayle) of Valley Springs; Carmen Gamch (Gary) of Madera; Martina Palomares (Fernando) of Manteca. She is also survived by nineteen grandchildren and thirty great grandchildren.

Ofelia migrated to the U.S. in 1951 with husband Bonifacio Aguilar. She was a very strong, courageous and determined woman with a compassionate heart who raised seven children. A sacrificial loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who led by example to her family love, strength, and perseverance through her faith in God. She loved spending her time in the kitchen cooking, growing and tending her garden, feeding birds and cats. Her favorite past time was walking, watching novelas, and spending time with her parrot, Muchie. Ofelia was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but a legacy of beautiful memories.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service Monday, April 1, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose, with Visitation beginning at 4:00 P.M. Funeral Mass Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. at ST. MARIA GORETTI CHURCH, 2980 Senter Road, San Jose. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.





Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 31, 2019