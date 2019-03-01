Olan Floyd Finney

Sept. 24, 1930 - Feb. 16, 2019

Resident of Oroville, CA

Olan passed away peacefully in Oroville, CA. on February 16, 2019 at the age of 88. Born in Shamrock, OK. on September 24, 1930, living there before moving in 1953 to Long Beach, CA. He went to work for Container Corp. of America. He was then transferred to Santa Clara in 1956 and worked for them for 35 years. He purchased a home in Fremont where he and his wife (Irene) raised their three sons. Olan was preceded in death by two of his sons, Michael (2012) and Randal (2018). He is survived by his son Rick (Rindy) of San Jose and their two children Megan and Derek. Karen (daughter-in-law) of Tracy and two sons, Jake and Jared. Two Great Grandchildren Kristina and Alexander. His sister Rosetta (Finney)Hoffman (Frank) of Fremont and many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The or The .





