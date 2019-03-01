In Loving Memory

Olga "Nane B" Bignotti

Oct. 21, 1921 - March 1, 2015

Mom, I miss you so much each day. It's been 4 long years without you. You endured so much pain in your life - how I wish I could have found a way to spare you the pain. I try and hang on to all the fun times we had together. I sure miss all your Louisiana stories that always made me laugh. I wish I had your Spunk. Each morning we always had coffee together. It's the everyday things I remember that hurt so much. Thank you for always being there for me with a warm smile and an understanding heart.

Love you always, Barbara Bignotti Johnson.





