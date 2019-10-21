Home

Olga "Nane B" Bignotti

Oct. 21, 1921 - March 1, 2015
Happy Birthday Mom!
You are forever "93" in our hearts. This day will always be a special time for remembering you. It holds all my tears, but it also holds loving memories of the happy times we shared on your birthday. It makes me miss you more knowing there will be no new Birthday memories to look forward to. Having a memorial mass for you this morning. I know you are at peace with your loved ones. Especially Robb, Buddy & Punkie. But I miss you so much – Love you always, Barbara Bignotti Johnson


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 21, 2019
