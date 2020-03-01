|
|
In Loving Memory
Olga "Nane B" Bignotti
Oct. 21, 1921 - March 1, 2015
It's amazing how one little word "Mom" can fill my heart with so much warmth and love. It's been another lonely year without you. No words can express how I felt having to leave you 5 years ago this morning. The pain of losing you is still so hard to live with. I have so many good memories and sweet stories to tell, reminding me that I have been so loved. It's time to plant your favorite purple flowers. Your loving daughter, Barbara Bignotti Johnson.
View the online memorial for Olga "Nane B" Bignotti
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 1, 2020