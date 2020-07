Olive Ruth Kellogg





Nov. 7, 1925 - July 5, 2020







A longtime resident of Pacifica, Olive Ruth Kellogg, has passed after a great run of 94 ½ years.She is now in the loving hands of the LORD and reunited with her husband Almer X Kellogg in Heaven.She is survived by her children Fay, Albert, Almer, Gary and Linda; grandchildren, JR, Tracy, Alex, Jarrod and Logan, and her great grandchildren Jayden, and Jolee. She also is survived by her sister Irma who is 100 years old.May she rest in peace.