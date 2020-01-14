|
Oliver Kevin Marr
Feb. 22, 1961 - Dec. 9, 2019
San Jose
Oliver Kevin Marr, 58, died Monday, December 9, 2019, in Houston, Texas from complications related to Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. He leaves his wife, Larisa, son, Steven (16), daughter Katrina (12) and sister Marian Dugan; also, his father and stepmother, Oliver and Marilyn Marr and his mother and stepfather, Dona and Richard Neher. Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lula and Oather Marr of Santa Clara.
Kevin was born February 22, 1961, in Santa Barbara, California. His family moved to Campbell, California in 1963. Kevin attended San Tomas Elementary School, Rolling Hills Junior High and Westmont High School. Kevin was proficient in music, playing trombone throughout his school years in both band and orchestra. He had a great fondness for history and, upon his graduation from San Jose State University, began what was to become a 30 year career at Silver Creek High School, teaching history and government classes. He also served as senior advisor for many years. Kevin's greatest joy and proudest accomplishment in life, however, was his children Steven and Katrina, and he was a kind and loving father.
Upon retirement, Kevin and his family moved to The Woodlands, Texas. Sadly, he soon contracted leukemia and spent the greater part of his last two years at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Research Hospital in Houston. His family is grateful for the excellent care he received. Kevin's remains have been returned home for inurnment at Los Gatos Memorial Park.
A Celebration of Kevin's life and reception following will be held on Saturday, January 19th, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at the Los Gatos Lodge. Everyone who knew Kevin is cordially invited to attend and perhaps share how he touched their lives.
For further information, please contact Heidi Lewis at (408) 761-0181.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 14, 2020