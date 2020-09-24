Orlando Cortopassi
08/10/1925 – 09/15/2020
Daly City
Orlando (Nando) Frank Cortopassi went peacefully to be with his beloved wife Rena, of almost 72 years, at the age of 95. Loving father of Ronald (Jenine) and Diane (ex-husband John). Proud Nonno (Grandpa) of Elisa, Gina,Tony (Rheya) and Giuliana (Rick). Beloved Biz Nonno (Great-Grandpa) to the loves of his life Ciara, Hailey, Aurelia and Luca. Loving Uncle of Jeanette Armagost.
Nando was born in Colma to Rosina (Martini) and Dario Cortopassi. His parents operated one of the last hog ranches located in Colma in the 1930's and 1940's. Nando's love for animals began as a child on the ranch and continued through his adult life.
Nando worked for E.I DuPont, in South San Francisco for over 35 years. He also worked for the Flying Tigers Airlines for several years.
Nando was a devoted member of the Holy Angel's Church Golden Year's Senior Club and the Italian Catholic Federation Branch #19 in Colma. Following his retirement he loved helping out his life-long family friends at Daly City Auto Shop. Nando thoroughly enjoyed fishing, hunting and telling stories with his family and friends. He would sing and dance to old Italian songs until his final days. No one would stay a stranger for long with Nando. He was always ready with a friendly hello, a big smile and of course a story.
The family would like to thank the Eureka Home Health Caregivers Virginia, Elinore, Carol, Emy and Bing for their sincere tender loving care of Nando these past two years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to either The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (650-340-7022) or the charity of your choice
.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nando's funeral and interment will be private.
