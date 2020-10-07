Orva Lea Stewart
December 27, 1938 - September 28, 2020
Resident of Cupertino, CA
Orva Lea Stewart was born in Shawnee Oklahoma, to Omar and Verda Richardson.
She is survived by her loving husband Wayne Dean Stewart of 61 years. They were married in Wichita, Kansas on January 25, 1959, and moved shortly thereafter to Mountain View, California, finally settling in Cupertino for the past 57 years. She was the mother of three children, Debbie, Denise and Daren. She is also survived by five grandchildren Matt and Jeff Austin, and Megan, Chelsea and Spencer Stewart as well as one Great Grandchild Larry James Austin.
Orva and Wayne were active members of the Good Samaritan United Methodist Church for over 50 years. They enjoyed traveling in their fifth wheel and made several cross-country trips after retiring. Orva worked for 27 years at De Anza College as an administrative assistant in the Business Department.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
.
