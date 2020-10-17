1/1
Oscar Hernandez
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oscar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oscar Hernandez
September 15, 1925 - October 3, 2020
San Jose

Larry Hernandez, a World War II and Korean War Veteran, passed away peacefully in his home in San Jose, CA on October 3, 2020. Larry is survived by his wife, Rosie, four daughters, son-in-law, nine grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. After being discharged, he pursued a career as a truck driver for 48 years, was a small business owner, Teamster union member, and part of The American Legion. He was a musician at heart, played guitar since childhood and established a band, "Las Notas de Plata". His passion for music landed him a part in Linda Ronstadt's musical video for her "Las Canciones de mi Padre" album in the late 80's. Larry was known for his humor and his love for his family and friends. We were fortunate to have Larry in our lives to bless us with the warmest memories.


View the online memorial for Oscar Hernandez



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Hill Memorial Park & Mortuary
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
4082972447
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved