Oswald "Ozzie" Rodriguez
1942 - 2020
Oswald "Ozzie" Rodriguez
August 5, 1942 - July 8, 2020
Union City, California
Oswald (Ozzie) G. Rodriguez passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020, aged 77, with his family at his side in Walnut Creek, CA. Born and raised in Romita, Guanajuato, Mexico, Ozzie immigrated to the United States at fourteen. Ozzie graduated from San Leandro High School and served in the Navy before completing his B.S. in Management Science and his Master of Public Administration at California State University, East Bay. For decades, Ozzie was a human resources manager and organizational development consultant for technology companies, including Hewlett Packard, Quantum Corporation, and Applied Biosystems. He was a mentor to diverse human resources leaders across the bay area. Those closest to him will fondly remember his big hugs, his famous "rock like" cookies, and hint of "Old Spice" taste when he shared his oranges.
Ozzie leaves behind his beloved Evelyn, his daughter Sylvia of Pleasanton, CA, his sons Edward of Union City, CA and Hector of El Cerrito, CA, four grandchildren (Edward Jr., Talisa, Andrew, and Marco), his older brother Jaime Rodriguez of Hayward, CA, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Carmen Gonzalez and Rafael Rodriguez, and brothers Antonio Hernandez and Salvador Ornelas. In lieu of flowers, please donate to his scholarship fund: Cal State East Bay Educational Foundation, Oswald G. Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship Fund, SA 1200, 25800 Carlos Bee Blvd., Hayward, CA 94542-9988.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 14, 2020
I believe everyone who knew Ozzie loved him. How many people can you say that about? This includes professional colleagues; Ozzie had a wonderful way of being very tough and firm while also smiling and embracing you with his warmth. I still quote him, 20 years after Quantum: "We'll either help you out ... or help you OUT." (with a smile) His spirit is alive in the work I continue to do; I am proud to be among the many who are living Ozzie's legacy.
Colleen Cayes
Coworker
