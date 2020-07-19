Oswald "Ozzie" RodriguezAugust 5, 1942 - July 8, 2020Union City, CaliforniaOswald (Ozzie) G. Rodriguez passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020, aged 77, with his family at his side in Walnut Creek, CA. Born and raised in Romita, Guanajuato, Mexico, Ozzie immigrated to the United States at fourteen. Ozzie graduated from San Leandro High School and served in the Navy before completing his B.S. in Management Science and his Master of Public Administration at California State University, East Bay. For decades, Ozzie was a human resources manager and organizational development consultant for technology companies, including Hewlett Packard, Quantum Corporation, and Applied Biosystems. He was a mentor to diverse human resources leaders across the bay area. Those closest to him will fondly remember his big hugs, his famous "rock like" cookies, and hint of "Old Spice" taste when he shared his oranges.Ozzie leaves behind his beloved Evelyn, his daughter Sylvia of Pleasanton, CA, his sons Edward of Union City, CA and Hector of El Cerrito, CA, four grandchildren (Edward Jr., Talisa, Andrew, and Marco), his older brother Jaime Rodriguez of Hayward, CA, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Carmen Gonzalez and Rafael Rodriguez, and brothers Antonio Hernandez and Salvador Ornelas. In lieu of flowers, please donate to his scholarship fund: Cal State East Bay Educational Foundation, Oswald G. Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship Fund, SA 1200, 25800 Carlos Bee Blvd., Hayward, CA 94542-9988.