Palma WuebkerOctober 13, 1925 - July 30, 2020San Jose and Morgan HillPalma Salerno Wuebker of Morgan Hill, California passed away at the age of 94 at Good Samaritan Hospital on Thursday, July 30, 2020.Pam was born on October 13th, 1925 in Glens Falls, New York, where she grew up and graduated early from high school. In 1942, during World War II, she moved to Schenectady, NY and worked for Western Union. After the war, Pam worked for General Electric and met her future husband, Gilbert S. Wuebker. They married on February 29th, 1952 and had 3 children. In 1960, IBM transferred her family to Japan; she and Gil explored widely and did very well in the contract bridge tournaments there. Returning from Japan in 1964, she lived briefly in Vienna, Virginia before moving to Doraville, Georgia, where she worked for Scientific Atlanta and IBM. In 1982, again with IBM, they moved to San Jose where, both before and after retiring from IBM in the early 1990s, Pam enjoyed frequent family get-togethers, many friendships and cruises, playing bridge, reading popular novels and doing New York Times Sunday crossword puzzles in pen.Pam is survived by son Carl (Jan), daughters Cathy (Scott Drummond) and Carol (Joyce Bright), grandson Neil, granddaughter Laura (Chris Heimlich), great-granddaughters Ivy and Willow, her brother Joe Salerno and his 3 children, cousins Josephine Fusco and Pat Nichols, "chosen" sister Joyce Jackson, "daughter she never had" Marjorie Gelus, and many dear friends. We, her family and friends are grateful for her long life. She will be missed very much.Her memorial service will be held at a date still to be determined.