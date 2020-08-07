1/2
Palma Wuebker
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Palma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Palma Wuebker
October 13, 1925 - July 30, 2020
San Jose and Morgan Hill
Palma Salerno Wuebker of Morgan Hill, California passed away at the age of 94 at Good Samaritan Hospital on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Pam was born on October 13th, 1925 in Glens Falls, New York, where she grew up and graduated early from high school. In 1942, during World War II, she moved to Schenectady, NY and worked for Western Union. After the war, Pam worked for General Electric and met her future husband, Gilbert S. Wuebker. They married on February 29th, 1952 and had 3 children. In 1960, IBM transferred her family to Japan; she and Gil explored widely and did very well in the contract bridge tournaments there. Returning from Japan in 1964, she lived briefly in Vienna, Virginia before moving to Doraville, Georgia, where she worked for Scientific Atlanta and IBM. In 1982, again with IBM, they moved to San Jose where, both before and after retiring from IBM in the early 1990s, Pam enjoyed frequent family get-togethers, many friendships and cruises, playing bridge, reading popular novels and doing New York Times Sunday crossword puzzles in pen.
Pam is survived by son Carl (Jan), daughters Cathy (Scott Drummond) and Carol (Joyce Bright), grandson Neil, granddaughter Laura (Chris Heimlich), great-granddaughters Ivy and Willow, her brother Joe Salerno and his 3 children, cousins Josephine Fusco and Pat Nichols, "chosen" sister Joyce Jackson, "daughter she never had" Marjorie Gelus, and many dear friends. We, her family and friends are grateful for her long life. She will be missed very much.
Her memorial service will be held at a date still to be determined.


View the online memorial for Palma Wuebker

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved