Pamela Burrows
1954 - 2020
San Jose
Pamela Kathleen Burrows passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2020 at the age of 65. She was the daughter of Velda Watson Hendershot and stepdaughter of Frank Hendershot, late of Milpitas; and the daughter of William Raemsch, late of San Jose. Pam was a 1972 graduate of Samuel Ayer High School and went on to work in the semiconductor industry. She had two sons, Keith and Adam. She later married Leon Burrows, with whom she enjoyed boating in the Delta. Pam loved spending time with her family, and she loved winning at video poker. She is survived by Keith and his daughters Alondra and Yessenia, and Alondra's children Jayden, Aaron, and Aurora; Adam and his wife Maren and their children Theo and Audrey; her siblings Christopher, Betsy, and Jeff; and her nieces and nephews. She will be remembered and missed for her gentleness, generosity, and kindness.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
