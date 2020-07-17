Pamela Medefesser
July 2, 2020
Monte Sereno
Pamela passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her home. She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Beverly Spaulding, and her older sister, Sharon. She is survived by Husband, Jim; sons, Eric and Nick; her brother, Harold (Bo); and many nieces and nephews.
Pamela was born at Stanford and went to Saint Alberts in Palo Alto through middle school then Palo Alto High School. During her sophomore year in college she met her husband Jim at a dance of all places. They began dating and were together for over 40 years. She was a loving wife. Pamela loved being a mother and was very involved in her sons lives, including volunteering and helping at their schools.
Pamela was so proud of her sons. She talked about her sons all the time and always wanted to know how they were doing and what was going on in their lives. She also loved her pets and spoiled them constantly. She was a good friend to many; hosting and attending many a raucous book club and Bunco get together. She always put others ahead of herself and always had kind words for everyone. Pamela brought smiles and laughter with her. Her youngest son once said she was "like sunshine with the warmth that came from her."
She knew she was loved by us and we know she loved us. She will be missed every day. Her warm heart radiated love to all she met. She will be watching her sons and share in their lives with a smile. She may not be here in person but our sons will feel her love looking down on them.
We are working on an online memorial and will plan a celebration of life in the future when it is safer for everyone to get together.
In lieu of sending flowers, please consider donating to one of her favorite charities: Second Harvest Food Bank, American Cancer Society
and St. Jude. View the online memorial for Pamela Medefesser