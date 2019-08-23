|
|
Pamela Valentine
June 15, 1944 - August 8, 2019
San Jose
Pamela lived, laughed and loved in San Jose, CA. The mother of David and Sharon Valentine will be dearly missed. Pam's friends and family, including brother Jon Williams and sister Deborah Nobler, will always remember her sense of humor, laughter and ongoing advice :-)
Services will be at 11 AM on Thursday August 29th. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, 15040 Union Ave, San Jose, CA 95124.
View the online memorial for Pamela Valentine
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 23, 2019