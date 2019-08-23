Home

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Samaritan Episcopal Church
15040 Union Ave
San Jose, CA
Pamela Valentine
June 15, 1944 - August 8, 2019
San Jose
Pamela lived, laughed and loved in San Jose, CA. The mother of David and Sharon Valentine will be dearly missed. Pam's friends and family, including brother Jon Williams and sister Deborah Nobler, will always remember her sense of humor, laughter and ongoing advice :-)
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 23, 2019
