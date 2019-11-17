|
Parris Ann Correa
Feb. 8, 1948 - Nov. 11, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Our sweet "princess" lifted off Monday, 11/11/19 peacefully at home. She was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts in 1948, spent most of her formative years in Clifton Heights, PA., and finally settled happily in NorCal.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Cochran, son Zack; son Dominic Natale (Stacey) grandsons Dominic Jr. and Nicholas; Son Chris (Barbara) grandsons Christopher and Anthony; sister Carolyn (Mike), Aunt Jean, Aunt Sophie, cousins Diane, Sharon, Alan and Steven; the entire Cochran family, and beloved dog, Maggie.
Parris was an avid activist working for peace, justice, and equality her entire life, beginning with her first job working for Planned Parenthood. She was an committed organizer and fundraiser for events including the Santa Clara Democratic Party, DAWN, Silicon Valley Working Blue Club, Women Against Rape, and numerous organizations within the Naglee Park Community, especially Bark in the Park.
An inspired and inspiring trained chef, Parris' culinary gifts blessed the palettes of hundreds. She created, served and delighted in everything tasty. She was passionate about arts in all forms including speakers, museums, travel, literature and concerts.
In everything she did, she touched the hearts of many, making each one feel loved.
A Celebration of Life will be held on 11/22/19 at 1PM, Center for Spiritual Living, 1195 Clark Street, San Jose, CA 95125. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Planned Parenthood.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 17, 2019