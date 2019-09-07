|
Patria Cunanan Cruz
July 31, 1932 – August 22, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Patria was born in Manila, Philippines and graduated from and earned a Bachelors Degree from University of the Philippines in 1954. She married Jose B Cruz Jr and raised their 5 children in Champaign-Urbana Illinois. She enjoyed being involved in her children's activities as they grew up and continued that love with her 11 grandchildren. She was dedicated to the Churches in the communities in which she lived. She spent countless hours volunteering in the Church and community.
She is survived by her sister Gloria Leonin (Cecilio), her children Fe Langdon, Rick Cruz (Carmen), Sylvia Loebach (Tom) Lori Cruz-Spray (Steve), and her 11 Grandchildren Marissa Lalouh (Mark), Zöe Langdon, Derek Cruz, Veronica Cruz, Amanda Cruz (mother Barbara), Donna Cruz (mother Barbara), Matt Loebach, Sam Loebach, Ben Loebach, Hannah Spray and Ally Spray. She was preceded by her loving son Rene Cruz and loving son in law Donald Langdon. Patria's kindness and generosity will be missed but her spirit will be carried on by all who knew her.
Donations may be made in honor of Patria to the ASPCA, Humane Society, KQED or Villa Siena Foundation.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 7, 2019