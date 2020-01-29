|
Patricia A. LaPointe
Resident of Sacramento
Patricia A. LaPointe passed away on January 3, 2020. Pat was born in Vancouver, B.C. on June 6, 1930, to "Cis" (Sara) and "Bill" (Courtney) Gibbs. In Aug. 1949, she married the love of her life, Eddy Lapointe, who predeceased her in 2014. Pat is survived by her loving sister, Sheila Walters of Sacramento, CA, and her sister Terri Richmond of Gold Beach, OR., as well as many nieces and nephews. Her brothers Dan Gibbs (of Santa Clara) and Kerry Gibbs (of White Rock, B.C.) predeceased her. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020