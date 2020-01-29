Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia LaPointe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. LaPointe


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. LaPointe Obituary
Patricia A. LaPointe
Resident of Sacramento
Patricia A. LaPointe passed away on January 3, 2020. Pat was born in Vancouver, B.C. on June 6, 1930, to "Cis" (Sara) and "Bill" (Courtney) Gibbs. In Aug. 1949, she married the love of her life, Eddy Lapointe, who predeceased her in 2014. Pat is survived by her loving sister, Sheila Walters of Sacramento, CA, and her sister Terri Richmond of Gold Beach, OR., as well as many nieces and nephews. Her brothers Dan Gibbs (of Santa Clara) and Kerry Gibbs (of White Rock, B.C.) predeceased her. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer.


View the online memorial for Patricia A. LaPointe
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -