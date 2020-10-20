Patricia (Pat) Ann BillatAugust 24, 1936 - February 5, 2018Belmont, CaliforniaPatricia passed away on Monday, February 5, 2018, at the age of 81. She had been a resident of the Bay Area her entire adult life the last being The Rosewalk in Palo Alto and finally in Belmont, CA. Born on August 24, 1936 in South Gate, California, she was the daughter of Fred and Ardinell (Cavin) Morgan.Pat attended high school in Pasadena and had been accepted to UC Berkeley for her college education. On the way home from visiting Berkeley a stop was made in Fresno, more specifically Fresno State College. Pat fell in love with the small campus and the brick buildings. She enrolled and was accepted. The family moved from Sierra Madre, CA to Fresno not long thereafter.Pat majored in Psychology and Education (teaching credential). Pats father said he would pay for college as long as she obtained a teaching credential because teachers always eat during a depression. Pat taught as a primary/elementary school teacher for many years.Pat was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG) sorority. She made and retained several of her sorority sister's friendships through the years.Pat loved the out of doors, mountains, rivers and all things natural. She was a downhill skier, fisherman, hunter (deer), boater and water skier and a lot more (she could even ride a horse). Nature was a part of her life. Unfortunately Pat could get lost driving out of her driveway.As time and circumstance changed so did Pat. She immersed herself into Real Estate and received her real estate license. This was Pat's true calling, she enjoyed all aspects and was an integral part of corporate housing in Silicon Valley. She made temporary housing into a home with an eye for decorating (staging) to the smallest details a home needs.Pat also loved bringing nature to her home. Designing the Landscaping was her joy except when the deer would decide to use it as their daily meal. Being out in front of the house she would chat with neighbors and friends to keep up on what was happening in the neighborhood.She is survived by her brother Cavin Morgan and his wife Ilene of Fresno, CA, her sister Denise Fowler of Fresno, her daughter Susan Billat and her husband Mark Bergren and grandson Sean of Belmont, CA; her son Michael Billat and his wife Gayle; granddaughter Josephine and grandson Maximillian of Santa Cruz, CA. , several nieces and nephews.Pat's wishes were that her cremated ashes be spread in a location of her heart.