Patricia Ann Cala

Feb. 28, 1931 - Feb. 2, 2019

East Palo Alto

Patricia Ann Cala (Fennessey) was born February 28, 1931 to Thomas and Anna Fennessey in Yonkers, NY. She died after a short illness on February 2, 2019 in Redwood City. She is predeceased by her husband Charles Cala Jr., her sons Charles and Thomas, her daughter Ileanna as well as her sister Ilean Fennessey, brothers Thomas, Gerard and Charles Fennessey. She is survived by her brothers Raymond and Bernard Fennessey. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from NYU, where she was an NCAA swim champion.

Pattianne was successful as a PE teacher in NY, and as a guidance counselor in PA. She was a member of the Young Women's Republican Club, holding various offices including President. She was active in both St. Albert the Great and St. Thomas Aquinas. Pattianne will be sadly missed by family and friends and fondly remembered for her sense of humor and how courageously she handled adversity.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at RCC St. Albert the Great, 1095 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto on March 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to a cancer research organization of your choice are appreciated.





