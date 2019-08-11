|
|
Patricia Ann Callahan
Jan. 23, 1942 - Aug. 3, 2019
San Jose California
Patricia Ann Callahan returned home to God after a lengthy illness. She passed away peacefully at the age of 77.
She is preceded in death by two husbands, James Gsoell and Lester Callahan, and two brothers, Howard and Joseph Murphy.
She is survived by her loving children James, Christine, and Eric (Karin). As well as, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and her sister Therese McCarthy.
Pat was a gentle soul. A devoted Mother and Grandmother whose greatest joy was spending time with her family. Pat was a devout Catholic who loved her Church. We will all miss her dearly.
Services will be held at St. Christopher Church on Saturday, August 17th at 1pm. 2278 Booksin Avenue San Jose.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's and Aging Research Center.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 11, 2019