Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Christopher Church
2278 Booksin Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Christopher Church
2278 Booksin Avenue
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Callahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Callahan


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Callahan Obituary
Patricia Ann Callahan
Jan. 23, 1942 - Aug. 3, 2019
San Jose California
Patricia Ann Callahan returned home to God after a lengthy illness. She passed away peacefully at the age of 77.
She is preceded in death by two husbands, James Gsoell and Lester Callahan, and two brothers, Howard and Joseph Murphy.
She is survived by her loving children James, Christine, and Eric (Karin). As well as, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and her sister Therese McCarthy.
Pat was a gentle soul. A devoted Mother and Grandmother whose greatest joy was spending time with her family. Pat was a devout Catholic who loved her Church. We will all miss her dearly.
Services will be held at St. Christopher Church on Saturday, August 17th at 1pm. 2278 Booksin Avenue San Jose.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's and Aging Research Center.


View the online memorial for Patricia Ann Callahan
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.