Patricia Ann LambertSept. 12, 1935 - July 28, 2020Resident of San Jose, CAPatricia O'Donnell Lambert, 84, of San Jose California died peacefully in her sleep at Good Samaritan Hospital Tuesday July 28, 2020.Pat was born September 12, 1935 in Jersey City, NJ to Joseph and Catherine O'Donnell. Both parents were part of large, Irish immigrant families. She grew up in Bayonne, NJ, and spent summers with her many aunts, uncles, and cousins at the family's home in Pequannock, or down the shore at Avon-by-the-Sea. Pat graduated from Bayonne High School in 1953, and married David Daniel Lambert on May 23, 1954. Dave completed his military service, and Pat gave birth to their daughter, Debra Joy Lambert, in April of 1956. She gave birth to her son David Scott Lambert in December 1957.The family relocated to San Jose in 1963 and settled in Blossom Valley. Always outgoing and popular, Pat made friends easily. She established life-long friendships in Sunrise Valley, and Oak Grove Little League.Pat started her career on Wall Street in Manhattan and continued as an administrative assistant first in the insurance business at Great Southern Life; Pat spent most of her career at General Electric Nuclear Energy in San Jose. As always, out-going and energetic Pat made life-long friends at GE. She was active in GE's Atom Club, where she held many roles over the years, including in retirement. Pat was also an active parishioner at Holy Spirit Catholic church, in Almaden Valley.Pat is preceded in death by Dave, her husband of 53 years, and daughter Debbie. She is survived by son David and his wife Beverly Brown Lambert, grandson Patrick Zarbis and wife Allison Hook Zarbis, and grandsons Connor and Liam Lambert. Pat had 156 first cousins, and that large family continues to this day, now spread across the US from New Jersey to California.Pat loved music and dancing and brought energy to every party and event in her life. She loved holidays with family, hosting cousins in California, and family reunions back east. She loved to exercise (and socialize) at the Almaden Valley Athletic Club. In her later years Pat assumed the role of Matriarch and was the last of her large family still in touch with relatives in Ireland. She and husband Dave loved to travel, vacationing across Europe, England, and Ireland.More than anything Pat loved her grandsons. She and Dave enjoyed traveling throughout California and the west with Patrick, and attending his ice hockey games at San Jose Ice. Pat was an ardent fan of Bellarmine Prep and made many friends in the grandstands rooting on her grandsons Connor, and Liam. She had an indomitable spirit.Services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Almaden Valley. Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited; if you would like to attend, please contact the family directly.