Patricia Ann McCorveyAug. 9, 1940 - Sept. 6, 2020CampbellPatricia Ann McCorvey, age 80, passed away peacefully, on September 6, 2020, of natural causes, surrounded by her family in her home. She was born on August 9, 1940, in Iowa City, IA, to Claude and Ada Bender, before relocating to California, with her family, as a teenager. She graduated from Campbell High School and, soon after, was hired for her first job, at MetLife Insurance, where she worked for over 40 years, until retirement. She married twice, the 2nd marriage to the love of her life, Raymond "Mac" McCorvey, who preceded her in death in 2005. Together they raised a blended family of 5 children. Pat was devoted to her family, her church, her gardening, her knitting ladies group, was an avid reader, a beloved and trusted friend to many, but most of all, was a cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved the holidays, with her family, and decorated for every season with joy. Her life was a living example of her faith. She was always helping others, volunteering her time and giving to numerous charities. Heaven has gained an angel while those Pat left behind have lost a saint. She will forever be missed. Pat is preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister, Billy Bender and Rosie Bender, and her daughter Christine Russell (Luke). She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Rodney McCorvey and Deanna Alves, Greg and Karen Luke, her son Marcus McCorvey, her daughter and husband, Crystal and Dave Helewski, her grandchildren, Josh Merriott, Trisha Merriott, Timothy (and Nicky) Russell, Ashley Russell, Terry Russell, Kam (and Katlin) McCorvey, Jaymee McCorvey and her many great-grandchildren.