|
|
Patricia Ann Stackhouse
1940 - 2020
Resident of San Jose
Patricia Ann Stackhouse, 79, of San Jose, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28th. Pat was a native of San Jose and lived there most of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents Larry Frederick Ward and Margaret Francis Ward of San Jose and her sister, Joan Mock of Ben Lomond.
A family gathering and service will be held at a family tree in a redwood grove in Big Basin State Park.
Surviving is her beloved husband Kenneth "Ken" Byne Stackhouse, her son Michael Dean Tisdell and wife Nadine, of San Jose, her daughters, Sharon Renee Coffelt of Denair, CA, and Rebecca Anna Sipe and husband Drew of Cameron, NC; ten grandchildren, Dawn, Daniel, Moriah, Cassia, David, and Brielle, Brittany and Megan, Nicole and Nathan and five great grandchildren, Hunter, Sawyer, Rosie, Evalina, and Samuel.
As a child, while her parents played golf, she became interested in aviation while watching airplanes touch-and-go at Reid-Hillview Airport and later got her private pilot's license. As a teen, Pat loved horseback riding and being out in nature, especially in Yosemite and spent many summers helping the Yosemite park cowboys break in new mules. Pat, Ken, her children, and grandchildren share many warm memories of being together in Yosemite.
General Electric's Nuclear division employed her as a part time late-night shift assembler and technician and she worked her way up through various jobs to be one of the first woman engineers in her department. As a Senior Engineer she designed electronic circuit boards and software used in nuclear reactor control rooms. Pat holds three patents.
Her hobbies included photography (particularly of her family and nature) and "Geocaching" - Pat and Ken have trekked across all 50 states achieving the goal of obtaining a cache in every state. Pat's greatest joy in life was her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She will be missed everyday by those of us who loved her so much.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Sempervirens Fund, 419 South San Antonio Road, Suite 211, Los Altos, CA 94022 or at sempervirens.org.
View the online memorial for Patricia Ann Stackhouse
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2020