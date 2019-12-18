|
|
Patricia Ann Thomas
05-04-1940 to 11-20-2019
San Jose
THOMAS, Patricia Ann – In her Savior's arms and loving Lord's care in Heaven November 20, 2019 at San Jose, CA. Patricia was the beloved, loving, and dedicated wife of Darrold Thomas for over 58 years, and loving mother of Julie and Cheryl Thomas. She also leaves her siblings, brother Ken Loyd of Bloomington, CA and sister Mary Marie Schmid of Sheridan OR.
Patricia, a native of Englewood, Colorado was born to William and Mary Loyd May 4, 1940. Darrold and Patricia were married in Las Vegas March 18, 1961, and came to San Jose in 1961. Patricia dedicated her early years of marriage to family commitments before returning to the workplace, where she found joy in service working as a team member in support of the Sheriff's Office Civil Division. While raising her family, Patricia bravely nurtured daughter Cheryl through a life-long illness. Patricia was a symbol of strength to everyone who knew her.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Patricia at Apostles Lutheran Church in San Jose on Saturday, January 25, 2020, beginning at 1:30 PM. Family members will be there at 1:00 PM to greet friends and ask them to sign the guest book. The service will be immediately followed by a reception at the same location. Service arrangements have been made by Darling Fischer, Campbell. Rather than flowers, contributions may be sent in Patricia's memory to Lucile Packard Foundation, to continue the work Patricia so dearly cherished.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 18, 2019