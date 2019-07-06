Patricia "Patty" Anne Biagini

May 6, 1964 – June 29, 2019

Resident of Fremont

After an 18-month battle with cancer, Patricia Biagini passed away at home on Saturday, June 29, while surrounded by her family. She was 55 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, to Donald and Anita (Caponegro) Scaiano, Patty moved to California at age 13, after brief stints in Kansas and Chicago. In Pleasanton, Patty was to later meet her beloved husband of 32 years, Mark Biagini, and become a source of support and solace for many during her 13 years as an emergency room nurse and 2 years as a heart failure care manager at Kaiser Permanente.

Survived by her spouse, Mark; daughters, Nina and Julia; sister, Donna; and brother, Louis; Patty is remembered by family and friends alike for her generous spirit, compassionate heart, and wickedly sharp sense of humor.

Rosary service to be held Tuesday, July 9, 7:00 p.m, at Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills, 615 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA, 95030. Funeral mass to be held Wednesday, July 10, at 2:00 p.m. at Mission Santa Clara de Asís (on the campus of Santa Clara University), 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA, 95053. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or a .

