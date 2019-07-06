Mercury News Obituaries
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Mission Santa Clara de Asís (on the campus of Santa Clara University)
500 El Camino Real
Santa Clara, CA
View Map
Patricia Anne "Patty" Biagini


1964 - 2019
Patricia Anne "Patty" Biagini Obituary
Patricia "Patty" Anne Biagini
May 6, 1964 – June 29, 2019
Resident of Fremont
After an 18-month battle with cancer, Patricia Biagini passed away at home on Saturday, June 29, while surrounded by her family. She was 55 years old.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, to Donald and Anita (Caponegro) Scaiano, Patty moved to California at age 13, after brief stints in Kansas and Chicago. In Pleasanton, Patty was to later meet her beloved husband of 32 years, Mark Biagini, and become a source of support and solace for many during her 13 years as an emergency room nurse and 2 years as a heart failure care manager at Kaiser Permanente.
Survived by her spouse, Mark; daughters, Nina and Julia; sister, Donna; and brother, Louis; Patty is remembered by family and friends alike for her generous spirit, compassionate heart, and wickedly sharp sense of humor.
Rosary service to be held Tuesday, July 9, 7:00 p.m, at Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills, 615 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA, 95030. Funeral mass to be held Wednesday, July 10, at 2:00 p.m. at Mission Santa Clara de Asís (on the campus of Santa Clara University), 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA, 95053. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or a .
For more information, please visit
darlingandfischerchapelofthehills.com


View the online memorial for Patricia "Patty" Anne Biagini
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 6, 2019
