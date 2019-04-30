Patricia Anne Lauwers

May 18th, 1949 ~ April 21st, 2019

Resident of San Jose, CA.

If Pat would be writing this, she'd say something witty, funny or completely off the cuff. And that is just who she was, a great sense of humor and a fun time. Pretty Patty as her fiancé would affectionately call her, was a strong woman with a great mind and a great laugh. She would want everyone to celebrate her and to have a shot of Jameson in her honor!

Patricia was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but grew up on the shores of South Miami Beach. Many can still see her running around with the top down in her purple Thunderbird convertible! She hated those darn palmetto bugs but loved the sun. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Psychology from University of South Florida. Pat spent some time living in Colorado, but hated the snow. So we will jump to the mid 1980's where she moved to California with her family to San Jose. She spent almost 30 years keeping order at The Bowman & Brooke Law Firm.

Pat loved being by ocean, dancing the night away and traveling the world. Her outlook on life was to enjoy it and do it her way and that's exactly what she did. She had the gift of gab and could get anyone talking because her smile was infectious and her laugh was contagious. She was a wonderful friend and human being and many hearts are now empty without her.

Patricia, age 69, is survived by her fiancé William McCann, her daughter Chelsea Lauwers and son in law Vernon Alejandro Lopez De Niz. She also leaves behind her loving sister Kathy Castillo, her nephews Michael Castillo, David Castillo, Gregory Johnson, Michael Johnson, her Auntie and role model, Maria Jordan & her dearest and oldest friend Barbara Romero.





View the online memorial for Patricia Anne Lauwers Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary