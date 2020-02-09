|
Patricia Baio
Aug. 1, 1930 - Jan, 13, 2020
San Jose
Pat passed away peacefully at the age of 89 from complications of Parkinson's disease.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Sam S. Baio and sister Charlene Wiggins.
Survived by her sons, Mitch Baio (Mickey), Brent Baio (Teri), Stuart Baio (Rita), daughter Lori Polek (Mark). Grandchildren, Nina Kilmer (Tom), Jonathan Baio (Ben), Ida Guerrero (Alex), Tony DiVenere, Bree Kuyat (Micah), Bragen Baio, Rosie Logan (Scott), Daniel Baio, Angelina Baio (Kyle) and Joseph Baio. Great Grandchildren Indie Kilmer, Mikayla Kuyat and Jayce Kuyat. Sister Audre West (Les), Marcene Hansen and brother Steve Ontjes (Dena). Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
Pat was born and raised in San Jose and was very proud of her city. She graduated from San Jose High School class of 49 and Foothill College. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
Besides raising her four children, Pat was involved in many clubs and societies, some for over 30 years. She volunteered her time to many organizations including Good Samaritan-Mission Oaks Hospital and San Jose Historical Society. She also sold Avon products for over 30 years at which she thrived at.
She was an avid lifelong fan of the San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants and rarely missed a 49er game.
Pat never met a stranger. She was outgoing, active, gregarious and enjoyed traveling. She loved people and was very generous. Pat and Sam were blessed to have the best neighbors who were like family.
The Baio family gives their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Lincoln Glen Manor Nursing Home, Seasons Hospice and her wonderful doctor, Mary Defigard M.D. all of whom took the very best care of her.
A special thanks goes to Pat's brother and sister-in law, Steve and Dena Onjtes who visited Pat regularly, brightened her last days and were always there for us.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday February 15 at 12:00 pm at Grace Baptist Church on 10th and San Fernando St. with a reception immediately following. Parking available at the lot located diagonally from church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Grace Baptist Church Memorial fund in memory of Pat Baio or .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 9, 2020