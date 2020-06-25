Patricia C. FoxAlmaden ValleyPatricia C. Fox, long-time resident of the Almaden Valley, passed away on June 23, 2020. She was born on May 14, 1935 to Hilda Thompson Clarey and James Patrick Clarey of Burlington, Vermont. Pat was an active member of The Episcopal Church in Almaden, and worked for many years on Cursillo weekend retreats. She is survived by her sons Christopher T. Fox of San Jose, and Stephen C. Fox and his wife Laura of North Plains, Oregon.Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there will not be a memorial service. Interment will be private. Donations may be made in memory of Pat to The Episcopal Church in Almaden, 6581 Camden Ave., San Jose, 95120.