Patricia C. Fox
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia C. Fox
Almaden Valley
Patricia C. Fox, long-time resident of the Almaden Valley, passed away on June 23, 2020. She was born on May 14, 1935 to Hilda Thompson Clarey and James Patrick Clarey of Burlington, Vermont. Pat was an active member of The Episcopal Church in Almaden, and worked for many years on Cursillo weekend retreats. She is survived by her sons Christopher T. Fox of San Jose, and Stephen C. Fox and his wife Laura of North Plains, Oregon.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there will not be a memorial service. Interment will be private. Donations may be made in memory of Pat to The Episcopal Church in Almaden, 6581 Camden Ave., San Jose, 95120.


View the online memorial for Patricia C. Fox

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved