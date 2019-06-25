Patricia Cassedy

March 5, 1929 - May 21, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

It is with great sorrow to announce that Patricia Anne Cassedy passed away on May 21, 2019. She was 90 years old when she passed at Maple House II in Santa Cruz, Ca. Patricia Anne was born in Minnesota to Ezra Wayne and Anne Macfadden on March 05,1929. Throughout her life she remained very close with her parents and sister Kae Olson. She was raised in Palo Alto, Ca, where she graduated from Palo Alto High School. She went on to San Jose State and became a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority. She kept in touch with her sorority sisters for the rest of her life. Patricia Anne earned a teaching degree from San Jose State. This is where she met her future husband, John Clayton Cassedy. Together they had four daughters, Shannon Lynn, Sherrol Lee, Colleen Anne and Kelly Marie Cassedy. The family loved the pastime of sailing on the San Francisco Bay, together. Patricia Anne was a full time Mother and this was what she devoted her life to, her four daughters, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Patricia Anne was tremendously strong in her Faith as a practicing Catholic. Her Faith sustained her in good times and bad. She had a rich Spiritual Life. Services for Patricia Anne "Paddy" Cassedy will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Capitola on June 28, the Rosary starts at 12:30 pm, and a Mass to follow at 1:00 pm. A private family burial at Gate of Heaven in Los Altos, Ca. In addition, there will be an Irish wake aboard a boat departing the Berkeley Marina at 12:30 pm. on June 30, 2019, for a trip around Angel Island. All guests are welcome to join and toast Patricia Anne Cassedy. Patricia Anne Cassedy will be missed by all the lives she touched with her gentle loving spirit. Donations are appreciated to the following organizations close to Patricia's heart: St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Capitola, CA; Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, Stanford, CA; s.





