Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
San Agustin Catholic Church
257 Glenwood Drive
Scotts Valley, CA
Patricia Corrigan-Boudreau


1936 - 2019
Patricia Corrigan-Boudreau Obituary
Patricia Corrigan-Boudreau
Dec. 9, 1936 - Sept. 27, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Patricia passed peacefully with her loved ones at her bedside this past Friday. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was a longtime resident of Cupertino, moving there in 1965. Patricia was a beloved wife, cherished mother, devoted grandma, great-grandmother, and friend. The funeral mass will be held at San Agustin Catholic Church (257 Glenwood Drive, Scotts Valley, CA.) on Saturday Oct. 5th beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be private at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos. In lieu of flowers, please consider an act of charity made to Hospice of Santa Cruz County.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 3, 2019
