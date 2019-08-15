|
Patricia Danaher
Age 89
Resident of Cupertino
Patricia May Danaher died on April 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Her passing was precipitated by a fall in her home. Patricia was born in 1929 in Eugene, Oregon to John and Vera McGinty. She attended University of Oregon, and graduated with honors in 1951. She was recruited by the CIA and moved to Washington D.C. where she met her husband, James Danaher. Both were assigned to Frankfurt, Germany, just as the cold war with Russia was heating up.
After returning to the U.S., the family settled on the peninsula. While raising 5 boys, Patricia returned to academia, and earned an MBA at San Jose State. Upon her graduation, the university recruited Patricia to teach in the business school for the next 12 years until she retired and moved to Sebastopol. Retired lasted until Sonoma State discovered her, and she began teaching again in 1986.
While teaching, Patricia also studied with the Church of Divine Science, and became an ordained minister. She always believed in the power of thought and intention to manifest one's wishes.
In 2014, Patricia returned to the bay area, and happily resided at The Forum in Cupertino. "Best decision I ever made," she said several times. She was an avid and talented bridge player, led meditation groups, and thoroughly enjoyed her friends and the staff at the Forum.
Patricia was as tough as she was sweet. She survived polio, two broken backs and raising 5 sons. Though she was plagued throughout her life with the after-effects of polio, she never let the scourge limit her choices or her traveling.
Patricia was an actively involved grandmother, and always available for taking care of the grandchildren. She was kind and wise, and gave wonderful advice in difficult times.
Patricia is survived by sons Steve, Mike, Jim, Peter and Tom, grandchildren Patrick, Brooke and Justin, and great-grandchildren Alice and Lucy.
Friends may contact the family regarding the upcoming celebration of life.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 15, 2019