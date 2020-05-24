Patricia DuranOctober 9, 1948-May 15, 2020Indio, CAPatricia (Pat) Elizabeth Duran passed away peacefully on May 15 in her home surrounded by loved ones. Pat lived a vibrant life, filled with love, kindness, friendship and understanding. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, friend, coach, master gardener, and chef, as well as a precious mentor. Across her relationships and the many chapters of her life, she sought to help others to achieve their dreams and to grow into the fullest versions of themselves.Pat was born on October 9, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY and grew up in Flushing, Queens. She attended St. Ann's grammar school in Queens, St. Helena high school in the Bronx, and graduated from Thomas Moore College of Fordham University with a degree in psychology in 1970. After graduation from college she worked in the corporate world, living in New York City, the Boston area and eventually making her way to her favorite state, California, where she lived in la Jolla, San Jose and finally, Indio.Even in the early phases of her professional life, Pat began to incorporate her spiritual beliefs into her work. Pat became certified to the highest levels in Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP), the study of excellence in human communication. She often assisted with training at NLP California and NLP University and was a mentor to so many people in the NLP Community. She translated these skills to her work as an Internal Consultant at Hewlett Packard (HP) where she travelled the world to help people be more effective in their work.After leaving the corporate world, she started her own consulting business, through which she helped small businesses to create and achieve their visions. This was a true marriage between Pat's work and personal life, as she followed what she came to know as her calling.She continued on her own evolving path and pursued advanced qualifications in the many techniques of the Access Consciousness energetic healing modality. She was always looking for new ways to combine the things she learned into an ever more holistic way of helping people across many walks of life achieve their dreams. She started Spirited Connections, where she helped people understand and find relief from grief and loss. She was a contributing author to two books, Incredible Business: Expert Advice to Accelerate Your Success, and The Energy of HealingShe always went to the greatest lengths in support of her friends and family. All who knew Pat will remember her for her bright smile, infectious laughter, generous heart and superb snuggles.She is survived by her older brother J. Peter Duran, and his children, Denis and his wife Tomomi Fujita, Peter Michael and his wife Lisa Barlack, and Kathryn and her partner George Laufenberg, and grandchildren, Sage, Allie, Charlie and Emmy; her younger brother Michael Duran and his wife Phyllis Scordo-Duran, and their children, Lindsey and her husband Nicholas Sberna, Jordan, and Spencer and his wife Margaret, and grandchildren Hadley and Griffin; and many cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Margaret Duran; and her dear friend and sister-in-law, Aggie Duran.A memorial service will be held at the Center for Spiritual Living in San Jose at a future date.Donations may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or Best Friends Animal Society.