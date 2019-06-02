Patricia Farrell Statsky

~

A great woman passed into God's hands on February 3rd, 2019. On this date, Patricia Farrell Statsky, a healthy and vigorous person, died suddenly of an aortic aneurysm while waiting at the airport for a guest who was arriving from abroad to stay in our home. Pat was born in Cincinnati in 1947. In 1968, she joined VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America), known as the domestic Peace Corps. During a two-year placement, she worked and lived among disadvantaged people in Appalachia and New York City. While in VISTA, she met another volunteer, Bill Statsky. After working together for some time, they married in Blue Creek, Ohio. Just last year, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Pat's life was a journey in God's love. In that journey she brought unbelievable spirit and joy to her family, to her friends, to her students, to her colleagues, and to whomever she met along the way. Everyone who came away from her presence felt a measure of her boundless giving nature.

Pat was an accomplished artist. Her paintings, etchings, and sculptures were featured in shows in Washington, DC, San Diego, and Paris. Among her awards was the Alma Prize for Painting. She taught art to adults and children at various locations such as the Athenaeum's School of the Arts in La Jolla.

For years Pat was a certified yoga teacher. She had been on the yoga path since 1968 when she met Sri Swami Sachidananda, who awakened in her a deep love of the teachings of yoga. She was certified in the Synergy tradition - a blend of Sivananda, Integral Hatha, and Bikram styles of yoga. She also had certifications in Restorative Yoga, Pre-Natal Yoga, and teacher trainings in Swaroopa Yoga, and Iyengar Yoga. In addition, Pat was a certified Doula (Birth Partner), had extensive training in the Energetic Healing arts, was a Reiki Master and an Embodyment Yoga Therapist. She endeavored to live yoga as well as teach it with compassion. Her goal was to guide others to find the deeper dimension of yoga for themselves, looking at the asanas as angles that provide opening rather than imposing the pose upon the body - allowing it to unfold from within. This perspective grew out of her 1990 Siddha Yoga initiation, which awakened her to a powerful and deep experiential understanding of the essence of yoga. She taught yoga in San Diego, Los Altos, Palo Alto, and Mountain View. She also taught in several teacher-training programs.

Pat leaves behind her husband Bill Statsky (an attorney and author), her daughter Jessie Cairns (a social worker at Stanford Hospital), her son Gabriel Statsky (a furniture maker in Santa Cruz), five grandchildren (Ava, Hailey, Kaia, Myles, and Ryder), a daughter in law (Carlie Statsky, a wedding photographer), a son-in-law (Randy Cairns, an HP executive), five siblings (Robert Farrell, Jenny Graham, John Farrell, Tim Farrell, Robin Sassenberg), and numerous cousins and in-laws.

Pat's artwork is featured at patstatsky.blogspot.com. A Mass and memorial celebration of her life is scheduled at St William Church at 611 S El Monte Ave. Los Altos 94022 on June 8, 2019 at 11am.





View the online memorial for Patricia Farrell Statsky Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary