Patricia Floyd
Dec 23, 1924 - Nov 12, 2019
Mountain View, CA
Patricia Cooling (Pat) Floyd passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019, at the age of ninety-four, after spending her last fifty-five years in Mountain View. She was born December 23, 1924, to Horace and Edna Cooling on the south side of Chicago. Growing up, she attended Saint Felicitas School and Mercy High School, both in Chicago.
She was very active in a teen club hosted by her parents and welcomed new members. During one get together, she noticed a tall young man standing with friends and asked him to dance. That was how she met her late husband, Jim Floyd, Sr. Together, they raised five children who, in turn, gave them eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Her family was her life's purpose and she helped raise most of her grandchildren and even some of her great-grandchildren.
She lived life to the fullest and was always ready for another adventure: as a teenager, unbeknownst to her parents, she took a barnstorming ride on a biplane. After moving to California with her family, she enjoyed volunteering at El Camino Hospital's maternity ward, as well as many trips to Martin's Beach, Half Moon Bay, Santa Cruz and to her special bench in Shoreline Park. She decorated her house for every holiday. When spouses and grandchildren joined the family, she always had a pot of Christmas soup simmering on the stove to accommodate everyone's schedules.
After the loss of her husband in 1973, she and her closest friends started gathering on the first Tuesday of every month to go to dinner, chat and help each other through life's challenges. The Tuesday Night Bunch was featured in an article in the Palo Alto Times in 1999 commemorating more than twenty-five years of Tuesday nights.
Life took some of her children out of state but, for her 80th birthday, everyone came to Mountain View and converged in front of her house. After the initial surprise and pleasure of greeting them, her first thought was, "how am I going to feed everyone"? That was just the way she was: a wonderful, thoughtful, kind human being.
She is survived by her five children: Linda Dupre of Phoenix, AZ, Cathryn Floyd of Sunnyvale, CA, Jim Floyd Jr of Saratoga, CA, Michael Floyd of Overland, MO, Ted Floyd of Glendale, AZ, eleven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army would be appreciated.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 31, 2020