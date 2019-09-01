|
Patricia Jane Jones
November 15, 1932 - August 19, 2019
Patricia Jane Jones was born in North Dakota to Laura Mae and Herb Hagen and died in San Jose, CA surrounded by love. Pat grew up in Portland, OR, attended Oregon State University, and then moved to Berkeley, where she met Robert Jones. They married in 1956 and had two children, Stephen and Lisa.
"She was the most alive person I ever met," says her still-smitten spouse of 62 years. Pat earned a BA in Art History and a MA in Archaeology from San Jose State. Archaeological digs held a special fascination for Pat; she dug and sifted in Scotland, Wyoming and other sites.
Pat taught ceramics, was a realtor, a curator, a tech writer, an avid traveler, consummate hostess and doting grandmother. She prided herself on her needlepoint creations and her essays and poems.
For years Pat contributed to the care of African children whom she met and revisited in Kenya. Later she took up the cause of saving elephants.
Survivors include her husband Robert, daughter Lisa (Rod Fisher), daughter-in-law Karyn Haaland, grandchildren, brother Buzz Hagen, sister Elaine Andrews, nieces and nephews, and dear friends. Her son Stephen predeceased her. The family will hold a gathering to celebrate Pat's life.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 1, 2019