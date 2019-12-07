|
|
Patricia Jean Walter
July 7, 1926 - November 10, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Patricia Jean Walter passed away on Sunday, November 10 with her loving family at her side.
Pat was born to David Campbell McLeary and Virginia Nelson McLeary in Detroit in 1926, following her parents' departure from the coalfields of Oklahoma. The family soon moved to southern California where Pat flourished in the company of many life-long friends. She attended Alhambra High School, learned to drive in the parking lot of Santa Anita Race Track, and continued to Pasadena Junior College. Graduating from P.J.C. in 1946, she was awarded the Alpha Kappa Tau gold key as the outstanding secretarial major in the School of Business "for her high scholastic rating, pleasing personality, leadership and participation in campus activities". That was Pat all over. Her to-do lists and notes from phone calls were forever written in shorthand. Pat worked for the California Walnut Growers Association for a few years (not putting the little stickers on the walnuts) and then took a two-week vacation to Honolulu. The two weeks turned in to two years during which time she was the secretary to the head of the American President Line in Honolulu. Pat met and married Wayne Walter who was then in the U.S. Navy and they soon moved to Indianapolis as civilians. The California girl then demanded and quickly received a change of venue, which meant they were on their way to Southern California with a trailer and a baby boy. Pat and Wayne's lifelong partnership brought forth sons Chris, Jeff and Patrick, and homes in Indianapolis, Monrovia, Duarte, Groton, Houston, and San Jose.
Pat's sons still marvel at the loving connections she created and maintained through her life and travels, the homes that welcomed so many friends, and the marvelous meals with each dish set on the table at the same time. We are blessed with a treasure trove of letters to and from friends and family members that span our lifetimes. Pat gave many years of volunteering as a respite volunteer at Hospice of the Valley, a telephone counselor at a suicide crisis line and as a driver for cancer patients. She also loved to do temporary secretarial work as an opportunity to be out in the world meeting more people and making more friends.
Pat passed away after one year in bed and many years of dementia. Her final years were as unrepresentative of her vital and vibrant life as imaginable. She and Wayne (deceased 2017) will be buried together at Los Gatos Memorial Park at 11:00 AM on January 17, 2020. Friends are welcome to say their good-byes at that time.
View the online memorial for Patricia Jean Walter
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 7, 2019