Patricia King

1926-2019

Los Gatos, California

Patricia Ann King, age 92, of Los Gatos; California was born in 1926 in Mt. Ayr, Iowa to Kenneth and Mary Herbert. She left this world to be with the Lord on Friday January 11th, 2019 in San Jose, California.

She married Jerome Francis King on August 24th 1946. Together they leave behind a legacy in their four sons and their families. Daniel King (Joellen), Michael King (Irene), Jerome King Jr (Wendy), and Patrick King (Michele). She was grandmother to nine grandchildren and great grandma to fourteen.

Her husband Jerome King preceded her in death in 1971. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Marilyn, Robert, and Kenneth.

After getting her driver's license at the age of 33, she took a job with the United States Post Office to support her family. Over the course of her working career, she worked for St. Justin's Catholic Church of the San Jose Archdiocese (20 Years), also drove a 66-passenger school bus for Cupertino Union School District (20 years), and finished up in Morgan Stanley of Cupertino after 15 years. She retired from working at the age of 85 but continued to devote a great amount of time volunteering, at the Battered Woman's Shelter and several food banks in both Los Banos and San Jose up until her passing.

Mom King believed "Where people are gathered together in love, God is present, good things happen and life is full."

Please join the family for a Celebration of Life Mass, with Reception following, at St Lucy's Catholic Church in Campbell; CA on February 15th 2019 at 10:30 AM





